Delhi Police reunites 3-year-old with her mother

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Swift action of Delhi Police helped reunite a three-year-old girl with her mother in Connaught Place on Saturday.

The mother-daughter duo was visiting Delhi's Connaught Place when the child went missing.

As per the police, a search operation was immediately initiated and the policemen began combing the area in search of the kid, after receiving a PCR call in the evening.



"A large number of Policemen were present near Inner Circle, Connaught Place in connection with law and order arrangement duty. SHO Connaught Place IK Jha led a search operation immediately and started combing the area," the police statement read.

The child was traced near M Block on the Outer Circle of Connaught Place and was then handed over to her mother.

"She was all praise for Delhi Police for tracing her child and restoring her with her mother," the statement added. (ANI)

