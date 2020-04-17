Delhi Police saves man from committing suicide

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday saved a man who was trying to commit suicide near West Enclave area of national capital.

"The man identified as Harjeet Singh was attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the overbridge of Outer Ring Road near West Enclave. However, hearing his cries, two of our highway patrol constables Dheeraj and Jaiprakash of Mangolpuri Police Station rushed to the site to prevent him from committing suicide," said A Koan, Outer District DCP.

"As he was hanging by the railing of the bridge, an MCD truck was positioned just below him in case his hand slips. The mission to rescue him was a great success," he said.

Speaking about the reason for Singh's attempt to commit suicide, the DCP said, "Some domestic issues led him to take such step".

He said the man lives with his wife, son and a maid in Tilak Nagar. (ANI)

