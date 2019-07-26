Delhi police seize 130 kg Afghan heroin worth Rs 1,320 crore in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday seized as many as 260 jute bags containing 130 kg soaked and dried Afghan heroin from a container in Navi Mumbai.

The drugs worth crores were imported under the cover of basil seed consignment.

The police official said that the consignment originated from Islam Qila, Herat, Afghanistan, and came via sea to Mumbai via Bandar Abbas, Iran.

So far, two accused from Delhi and Afghanistan have been arrested by the police. The official also told media that it was a rare seizure of landlocked Afghanistan's heroin taking the sea route to India.

The total recoveries in the ongoing operation now exceed 330 kg, with a street value of about Rs 1,320 crore. (ANI)