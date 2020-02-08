Delhi Police seize 78 cartons of liquor, arrest one man

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old man in possession of 78 cartons of liquor on the eve of polling day in Delhi. The cartons contained 3,900 bottles of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The man was caught when the police were conducting checking of vehicles near Surakhpur picket on Friday night. The person has been identified as Quamuddin, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

He has several criminals against him including involvement in six cases of attempt to murder, Arms Act and Excise Act registered in various police stations of Delhi.

A case has been registered in connection with the seizure and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

