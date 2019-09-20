Delhi Police seize heroin worth Rs 30 crore, 2 arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday apprehended two men who were illegally transporting 10.5 kg of powdered heroin worth Rs 30 crore in a truck near Majnu Ka Tila here.

The accused were identified as Baizlur Rehman (28) and Mohammad Abu Bakkar Siddique (24), both residents of Malda in West Bengal.

"Two people Baizlur Rehman and Abu Bakkar Siddique, both residents of Malda, West Bengal arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell. They were caught with heroin worth Rs 30 crore, in a truck from near Majnu ka Tila," stated a press release by the Delhi Police special cell.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

