Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: Police seize illegal firecrackers from Narela factory

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The city police on Monday seized illegal firecrackers and raw material in huge quantity from a godown and factory in the Narela area here.
The police caught a tempo carrying firecrackers which led to the discovery of the location of the factory.
Local police caught one tempo carrying firecrackers. Later on, the factory and godown were also located. A huge quantity of firecrackers and raw material from Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Narela was also seized.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:38 IST

Yogi Adityanath condoles death of victims in Jhansi fire incident

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the death of the victims in the Jhansi fire incident.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:36 IST

Lok Sabha Secretariat seeks suggestions from MPs for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought suggestions from parliamentarians on the ambitious plan of the central government for the redevelopment of Parliament complex.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:28 IST

Telangana: Protests by RTC employees enter day 11

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers intensified their agitation as their strike entered the 11th day on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:23 IST

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik launches health projects worth Rs 400...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced health care projects of around Rs 400 crore for district hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:13 IST

Patna: Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, he says...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ink was thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:57 IST

Talks of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' not right: Akal Takht Chief

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Akal Takht Chief Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its talks of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and said that people of all religions and faiths live in the country which is the beauty of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:56 IST

Devotees throng Golden Temple to celebrate Parkash Gurpurab of...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Scores of devotees thronged Amritsar's Golden Temple on Tuesday to take a dip in the holy sarovar (pool) on the occasion of Parkash Gurpurab of Guru Ram Das.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:47 IST

Modi govt has zero-tolerance towards terrorism : Amit Shah

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism which he termed as the biggest hurdle on the way of development.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:38 IST

Will be personally following up with Centre on PMC bank issue,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that after assembly elections in the state, he will take up the issue of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank with the centre.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:29 IST

Necessary for us to have technologically updated force, says Navy Chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday stressed on the need of having a technologically up-to-date force and said that maintaining the right technological mix is crucial.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:28 IST

EC announces ban on Exit Polls from 7 am to 6 pm on October 21

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that there would be a ban on the exit polls from 7 am to 6:30 pm on October 21 during the Legislative Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra and by-elections to 51 assembly constituencies of 17 states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:26 IST

Focus on research to make India global leader in defence...

New Delhi [india], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials to focus on research work in order to make India a global leader in the defence sector.

Read More
iocl