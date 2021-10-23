Delhi Police seizes 11.15 quintal firecrackers from Rohini, 1 arrested

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Delhi Police has seized a total of 11.15 quintals of firecrackers from a warehouse in Rohini area of the national capital.

The seized crackers include both green and non-green varieties, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The owner of the warehouse identified as Amit Mittal was arrested for stocking the firecrackers for illegal sale during Diwali.



Mittal was arrested by police on Thursday when he was unloading firecrackers at his rented warehouse. The accused failed to provide any license or any other legal document authorising possession or storage of firecrackers.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government has put a complete ban on the sale, use, and storage of firecrackers in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said in September that that in view of the deteriorating condition of Delhi's pollution during Diwali for the last three years, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. The Delhi government had also banned the use of firecrackers last year too.

Meanwhile, a case under section 286 of the Indian Penal Code and section 9B of the Explosives Act was registered at the Begumpur Police Station against the accused.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)

