Delhi Police sends notice to Rahul Gandhi, seeks details of sexual harassment victims

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to share details about the victims of sexual harassment about whom he mentioned in his speech in January this year in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Delhi Police took cognizance of the social media posts and sent questionnaire.

Referring to his experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and to the problems faced by women, Gandhi had spoken of girl coming to him and talking about atrocities faced by her.

"In one particular case I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don't call the police then I will be shamed," Gandhi had said, according to police.





"Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to give details about those victims who approached him regarding their sexual harassment to provide them security. Police took cognizance of the social media posts and sent questionnaires," a Delhi Police official told ANI.

Congress attacked the government and said it was rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

"A govt rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on PM Modi & Adani's relationship hides behind its police. 45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment & violence they may have faced," Congress said in a tweet.

The party said that it will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law.

"This notice is yet another proof of a govt in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition. Images are self-explanatory," it said.

Congress and several other opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Hindenburg-Adani issue. The BJP has upped the ante against Rahul Gandhi and Congress for his remarks on Indian democracy in the UK and sought an apology. (ANI)

