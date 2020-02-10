Delhi Police sends notice to senior AAP leader's brother

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Delhi Police has sent a notice to Harish Gahlot, brother of a senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, to join the investigation in connection with the recovery of 58 cartons of liquor in Najafgarh.

Kailash Gahlot is cabinet minister of the Delhi government.

An FIR was registered on Friday while the notice was sent on Sunday. This notice comes amid the much-awaited results of the Delhi Assembly polls to be announced tomorrow.

In May last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized assets worth Rs 1.46 crore under section 37A of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999 belonging to Harish. (ANI)

