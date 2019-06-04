Delhi Police sends reminder to Kejriwal govt for sanction to chargesheet Sandeep Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 04 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday sent a reminder to the state government for sanction to chargesheet former Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The sanction is pending with Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government for around one year.

Speaking to ANI regarding the matter, police said, "We didn't receive any permission yet."

As per Delhi Police sources, the Delhi Government has always delayed in giving sanction to prosecute those who are close to the AAP. Despite repeated reminders, the state government has not yet given permission to prosecute those who have been named in JNU sedition case also.

In 2016, the Delhi government was shamefaced after Kumar was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who wanted a ration act. A CD of the incident also went viral.

Taking action in the matter after much outcry by politicos, Kejriwal in 2017 removed Kumar from the post of Minister of Child Welfare and Social Justice after receiving 'objectionable' Compact Disk (CD) against him.

Kumar was sacked for allegedly featuring in a CD which shows him in a 'compromising position with two women'. (ANI)