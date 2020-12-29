Delhi Police serves jawans, kisans amid pandemic, intense cold weather condition

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and shivering cold, Delhi Police has been serving relentlessly day and night to maintain the law and order during the ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders.

"Delhi Police has set an example in serving for the rights of farmers on one part and as soldiers of the nation on the other, without losing their temperament and that too without any extra privilege. As a symbol of peace and fraternity among jawans and kisans of India, Dil-Ki-Police has also been distributing white flowers in between to the protesting farmers," an official statement by the Delhi Police said.

The farmers' protest against the new farm laws commenced in the last week of November when troops of farmers under the banners of various Kisan Unions started congregating at borders of NCT of Delhi like Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Chilla and Ghazipur.



The statement said the challenge of Delhi Police along with para-military forces has been maintaining law and order while keeping a restrained approach. Plus, the police have to ensure the social distancing is being maintained in order to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.

The police has also distributed face masks and sanitisers to the agitating farmers.

"In this tough situation, not only male personnel of Delhi Police but female as well are also providing their services with a smile. The senior officers of Delhi Police including SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police have been regularly visiting and briefing the deployed staff including para-military forces to remain vigilant and keep an eye on anti-social elements in the garb of farmers," added the statement.

The police have been facilitating the farmers' union leaders from time to time in transporting them to hold talks and negotiate with the representatives of the central government. (ANI)

