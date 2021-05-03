Delhi Police serving people in distress during COVID crisis

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Delhi Police is going an extra mile to help citizens in distress. The police are leaving no stone unturned to assist the citizens at the time of crisis.

"On Friday, the police station in Dwarka Sector 23 in Delhi received a call regarding the death of a COVID patient in his house. The condition of his family was also serious who were home isolated," the police said.

"The deceased person was identified as SP Khare (69), a resident of Sector 22 in Dwarka. The Delhi Police arranged an ambulance to shift the dead body to RTR Hospital under COVID protocols," it said.



"The son of the deceased was also shifted to the in Venketashwer Hospital," it added.

Delhi on Saturday reported 412 COVID-related deaths, the biggest ever single-day surge in fatalities in the national capital since the pandemic broke out last year.

According to the Delhi health bulletin issued on Saturday, as many as 25,219 fresh infections were also recorded, taking the positive cases to 11,74,552. The coronavirus death toll also mounted to 16,559.

The lockdown in the national capital has been extended for another week till May 10. (ANI)

