Delhi Police sets up green corridor for tankers carrying oxygen to COVID-19 hospital

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it had set up a green corridor for the movement of oxygen containers from source to a hospital treating COVID-19 infection.

According to an official statement of the police, a dedicated corridor for clear passage (green corridor) of the oxygen containers was set up by Outer District police for two oxygen tankers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana borders to Delhi's Action Balaji hospital with an escort of the police.

"A distress call was received at about 11.42 PM in the night of April 19 in PS Paschim Vihar East that Action Balaji Hospital has reached a critically low level of oxygen stock and lives of over 235 Covid patients is at risk," the statement said adding that the hospital authorities informed that one tanker carrying 14,000 litres of oxygen is stuck at the DND flyover Noida while another tanker carrying 5,500 litres of oxygen is also stuck on the Delhi-Faridabad border.



"Immediately, two teams were dispatched to Delhi-Noida border and Delhi-Faridabad border. A dedicated corridor for clear passage (green corridor) of the oxygen containers was set up by Outer District police for the two oxygen tankers carrying in total 19500 ltr of liquid oxygen from UP and Haryana borders," the Delhi Polie said.

25 oxygen cylinders had been arranged by police assistance through the cooperation of medical superintendents of Sanjay Gandhi (Mangolpuri), Bhagwan Mahavir (Rani Bagh), Jaipur Golden Hospital (Rohini) and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital (West) to sail through the imminent crisis, the police said.

Delhi registered its biggest single-day spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Tuesday.

Earlier, urging the Centre for immediate help with oxygen supply in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal consecutively tweeted for the second time over the oxygen crises in the state reminding the central government for immediate help.

A six-day lockdown has already been imposed in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

