Delhi Police should ensure that steps taken for enhanced security at CM's residence are implemented: HC on Kejriwal residence vandalisation

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea moved against the incident of vandalisation at Delhi Chief Minister residence after noting that the Delhi Police shall ensure that the steps taken by them for enhanced security at the CM's residence are implemented and there is strict adherence to the aforesaid stance.

ASG Sanjay Jain appeared for Delhi Police drawing the attention of the court that the Delhi Police in order to ensure the security and safety at the CM's residence have taken steps.

Noting down the submissions the bench of Justice Sarish Chander Mishra and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Thursday disposed of the matter. The court was hearing the Public Interest Litigation filed by the AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj against the attack and vandalization at the official residence of the Delhi Chief Minister on March 30, this year.

In the matter earlier, Delhi Police had informed the Delhi High Court that the Security of the Chief Minister of Delhi residence has been beefed up and also no protest will now be allowed at Civil Lines Metro station.



Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain appearing for Delhi Police had submitted before the court that, this incident should not have happened. A review of security has also been done. CCTVs have been preserved and the part of the investigation.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had shown displeasure with the Delhi Police status report over the incident of violent Protest and vandalism outside the Delhi Chief Minister and said what happened at the residence of a constitutional functionary is a very disturbing state of affairs.

The petitioner Saurabh Bhardwaj, sitting MLA from AAP stated that the party strongly supports the right to protest peacefully, even if such protest is against the Delhi Government, it is submitted that in the name of protest, violence cannot and ought not to be permitted and condoned, plea stated.

It further stated that in this case, the violence was especially egregious as it was directed toward the Delhi CM and his family. It was meant to subdue, by the use of force, the highest elected official in NCT of Delhi and therefore the elected Government of Delhi. This was a direct attack on democracy.

The plea further submitted that those who were charged with the protection of the Delhi CM, that is, Delhi Police, completely abdicated their duty, without any regard for the fact that they were protecting an elected constitutional functionary and the fact that he was given Z plus security by Delhi Police itself. (ANI)

