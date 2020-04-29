Delhi Police slap UAPA on Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against JNU PhD student Sharjeel Imam.

Imam was arrested by the city police for giving allegedly a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year.

A supplementary charge-sheet was filed in Saket court against Imam for giving 'seditious speech' and 'abetting riots' in Jamia on December 15 last year, the Delhi Police had said on April 18.

Imam's lawyer Ahmad Ibrahim had earlier said that appropriate measures will be taken after going through the charge-sheet.

According to police, riots broke out "in consequence to the protest march organised by Jamia students" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in New Friends Colony and Jamia area in December last year.

"The mob indulged in large scale rioting, stone-pelting and arson, and in the process destroyed many public and private properties," the police said.

"Cases of rioting, arson and damage to public properties were registered in both the police stations. Many policemen and public persons were injured in the riots," added the police. (ANI)

