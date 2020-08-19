Delhi Police solves 6-year-old kidnapping case, 'victim' found living in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A six-year-old case of abduction in the national capital was solved after the "abductee" woman was found living with her husband in her native place Jharkhand.

According to the Delhi Police, it began investigations based on a complainant by one Sanjay who filed a complaint in August 2014 at the Greater Kailash Police Station stating that his sister, a minor was kidnapped.

Over the years, during the course of the investigation, no clue emerged about the girl.

After no information was found in the kidnapping case, a team was sent to Jharkhand, at the native village of the complainant for collection of any information. A team of Delhi Police was sent to Chatra in Jharkhand around 200 Kilometers from Ranchi. The team after encountering numerous difficulties in such as Covid-imposed lockdown, poor transport facility, a broken bridge, large jungle area and other problems of boarding and lodging managed to track down the girl who they found had got married and was residing with her husband and children.

The girl was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Chatra in Jharkhand.

Following further investigation, it has also come to notice through the Aadhar card of the girl that at the time of reporting the matter to the police, she was already major and above 18 years of age. (ANI)

