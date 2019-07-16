Delhi Police Special Cell arrests JeM terrorist from Srinagar

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on information leading to the arrest of Jaish terrorist Basir Ahmad.

In April, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested a JeM terrorist from Srinagar identified as Faiyaz Ahmed Lone.

On March 22, Delhi Police had arrested Sajjad Khan, an alleged associate of Pulwama terror attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmed Khan. He was arrested from the Red Fort area and was later to handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

