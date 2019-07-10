Delhi Police Special Cell arrests two gangsters involved in 55 criminal cases

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Two gangsters who are involved in almost 55 criminal cases were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Kamaljeet Singh and Sunil Malik.
The Special Cell team has recovered two semi-automatic pistols, four magazines and two dozen cartridges from their possession. Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:59 IST
