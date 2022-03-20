Delhi Police Special Cell arrests woman accused of abduction-cum-murder

Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a woman accused of abduction-cum-murder in a cafe near Ghaziabad on Saturday.

Nidhi alias Bharti, accused in the case of abduction and murder of Sagar alias Chunnu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

A team of Special Cell in the Southern Range supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Attar Singh arrested this 27-year-old absconding woman from a cafe near the Govindapuram area of Ghaziabad.

"Based on the information received about Nidhi's movements in an area of Govindapuram, Ghaziabad, we conducted secret surveillance on her activities. Based on specific inputs received about her arrival at the location, we spotted and arrested her under appropriate sections of the law," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Jasmeet Singh.

"She was declared a proclaimed offender in 2018 for this case. She is the wife of gangster Rahul Jaat, who was also an associate of notorious gangsters namely Rohit Chaudhary and Ankit Gurjar," the DCP added.



The police informed that Nidhi along with her husband Rahul Jaat and seven others had conspired and abducted Sagar on 1 April 2015 from an area under the GTB Enclave Police Station. The accused had taken Sagar to an area in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, where he was crushed to death after being pushed before a running track on the main road.

Nidhi and Rahul executed the plan of killing Sagar in a manner that looked more like an accident. The former had alleged that Sagar had made unwanted advance at Nidhi's married sister Aarti.

Initially, a case of a road accident was registered at Baghpat. After the body's identification by his father, a First Information Report (FIR) of abduction and murder was lodged by his father at the GTB Enclave Police Station. The Delhi Police eventually took up the report by clubbing the FIR of fatal accident and abduction-cum-murder.

Nidhi's husband Rahul, who is an associate of notorious gangster Rohit Chaudhary and Ankit Gurjar (since dead), is currently out on bail. He, too, has a number of criminal cases over his head including the ones of Murder, Attempt to Murder, Abduction for Murder and Arms Act in Delhi, police said.

Earlier in 2019, Rahul along with the gangsters Ankit Gurjar, Raghunath alias Vicky Pehalwan and others were arrested for firing upon their rival Aman in the Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi. (ANI)

