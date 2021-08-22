Delhi Police Special Cell busts Dubai-based FICN syndicate, 2 held

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Delhi Police's special cell busted a Dubai-based International Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) syndicate in Delhi and recovered fine quality FICN amounting to Rs 4 lakhs on Friday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

A trap was laid after the police received specific information about the delivery of FICN near Sarai Kale Khan.



An FICN supplier in Delhi and NCR, Mohammad Zakir alias Guddu was apprehended with a total FICN of Rs 4 lakhs in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 200, said the police.

Simultaneously, an accused Kamre Alam who is the other main operative of this FICN syndicate in India was also apprehended from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the police, during interrogation, it was further revealed this syndicate is being run by one Dubai-based Sariq Sata who has a link with Pakistan.

Sariq is the kingpin of the 'Sata gang' that steals luxury cars in Delhi- NCR and other states, the police said, adding that he is involved in more than 50 cases of auto theft, robbery, dacoity, Gunda Act, NSA etc.

After shifting to Dubai, besides operating a motor vehicle theft gang, he also started dealing in FICN. On the direction of Sariq Sata, FICN is circulated in Delhi NCR and other states by accused Kamre Alam and Zakir. (ANI)

