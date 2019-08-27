Delhi Police Special Cell nabs 2 arms traffickers

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Delhi Special Cell arrested two inter-state arms traffickers in the morning from the national capital on Tuesday.

The police also recovered 23 illegal pistols and 50 live cartridges from the possession of the accused, said police.

More details in this regard are awaited.

In March also, an inter-state arms trafficker was arrested from Karkardooma area of the national capital and 25 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old Kehri, resident of Chauki Banger village in Uttar Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district and has studied up to Class VIII. (ANI)

