New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police special cell nabbed two criminals after an encounter on Tuesday near Wazirabad here.
The accused persons have been identified as Ravi and Mustakeem who have been allegedly involved in several cases of crime, according to the police.
Reportedly, one of the accused got shot during the encounter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi Police special cell nabs two criminals after encounter near Wazirabad
ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:17 IST
