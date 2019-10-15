Delhi police special team arrest criminal after brief exchange of fire near Bhalswa landfill

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A team of special cell of Delhi Police arrested a criminal after a brief exchange of fire near Bhalswa landfill on Monday. Police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges from the accused person's possession.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 21:00 hours today and the accused has been identified as Pratham Anand alias Tushar (32).

"A semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges have been recovered from Tushar at the spot. The team of Special Cell was tracking his movements for a month after a video of him firing in a house in the Mahendra Park area went viral. On receipt of secret information by Inspector Shivkumar, we laid a trap in the Bhalswa landfill area," said police in a statement.

"Tushar who came on a bike at around 9 pm was identified and cornered. One of the police officials was hit by a bullet fired by the accused. Around six-seven rounds were fired by the accused and five rounds were fired by the police. Finally, Tushar was overpowered by the team," police added.

According to the police, on May 24, 2019, Tushar along with his seven to eight associates had broke inside a house in Mahendra Park area and fired many rounds aiming at one Naresh Kumar who suffered major injuries. Assailants had a criminal rivalry with Naresh.

Tushar is involved in more than 25 cases of assault, hurt, robbery, snatching, theft, etc. He has been declared as a proclaimed offender in some of these cases. (ANI)

