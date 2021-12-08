Delhi police spent Rs 7.3 cr for security at farmers protests sites in the national capital

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Delhi Police has spent Rs 7.38 crore to provide security at various sites of the farmers' protest at Delhi borders, replied Minister of State in Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday.

Member of Parliament M. Mohamed Abdulla has asked questions regarding the amount spent by Delhi Police from August 2020 till date to provide security at the farmer's protests.

Rai replied that Delhi Police has informed that an amount of Rs. 7,38,42,914 (up to November 11, 2021) has been spent to provide security at various sites of the farmers' protest.



On being asked regarding the number of farmers who died in the farmers' protests on the borders of

Delhi from 2020 till date and whether Government has announced any compensation, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefor.

Rai replied that 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The information in this regard is maintained by the respective State Governments. The respective state Governments deal with matters relating to compensation in such cases.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh are protesting at Ghazipur, Tikri, and Singhu border. Delhi Police has placed concrete walls, fixed nails on the ground, and placed barricades to prevent the movement of protesters in Delhi. (ANI)

