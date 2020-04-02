Delhi police starts 'covid patrol' motorbikes to create awareness on coronavirus among people

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): South Delhi Police on Wednesday launched 40 'COVID patrol' bike to spread public awareness regarding the novel coronavirus. These bikes will patrol 24x7 in the South Delhi area to tell people about the basic sanitation and COVID-19 disease.

"COVID patrol has been launched by South Delhi police with an aim to create awareness among the public about coronavirus. Under this initiative, 40 motorcycles with the stickers and banner have been launched to cover the entire jurisdiction. On each motorcycle there will be two policemen," Joint Commissioner DC Srivatsava told ANI here.

Speaking about the specific role of these police personnel, Joint Commissioner said, "These police personnel will announce norms like social distancing, marking on the roads in front of the ATMs and banks. They will also appeal to people not to venture out of their homes unless it is essentially required."

"The police personnel will also check the movement on the roads and ensure whether people are carrying curfew passes and identity cards. This COVID patrol will augment efforts already made by the police to enforce the lockdown and create awareness," he added.

The Joint commissioner said, "DCP south district and their team gave this idea which will help them in enforcing the lockdown and spreading awareness of the disease." (ANI)

