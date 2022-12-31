Delhi Police still clueless about para athlete missing for past 12 days

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): A national level para-athlete who went missing over 12 days ago had yet not been found by the Delhi police. The police said they have received no leads yet in the case.

Police said that Para Athlete identified as Jyoti Bajwa was last located near Paharganj and after that, she disappeared. The police registered a missing report following the disappearance on December 19 from central Delhi's Paharganj.

While talking to ANI, Jatin Bajwa, brother of Jyoti said that he dropped Jyoti at Janakpuri East Metro station at around 5 pm on December 19. She boarded the metro for RK Ashram metro station.



He added that minutes before she disappeared she was seen walking towards her home in the CCTV footage.

"She was seen coming out of the RK Ashram metro station at around 6.30 pm in the CCTV footage and was walking towards her home in Paharganj where her in-laws stay, but went untraceable," Jatin said.

"Police said that they are trying to trace her but all efforts are in vain, as no CCTV footage has been recovered from where she was seen missing" Jatin added.

According to police reports, Jyoti was a para Athlete playing a Skiing game and was married to a Delhi Based businessman in the year of 2015.

Jatin further said that the police have said that the investigation is underway. (ANI)

