Delhi Police Sub-Inspector donates Rs 1 lakh to PM's relief fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Senior Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police Rajinder Malik on Monday made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the Prime Minister's relief fund in a bid to tackle the menace of coronavirus in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said that the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for contributions compelled him to help out with whatever he could.

"It is crisis time. The poor and the needy should get help. That is why I decided to give Rs 1 lakh to the PM's relief fund to ensure the fight against the spread of coronavirus continues," said Malik.

Malik, who has been in service since 1982, said that every citizen should contribute to the PM's relief fund as much as possible.

"Every rupee counts for the needy and the poor. It will help them. We should unitedly fight against the COVID-19 to stop it from spreading and also provide some kind of financial help to the poor and needy at this crucial hour," Malik said.

"There are over 130 crore people in the country. All citizens of this country should come forward and help and donate money to the Prime Minister's relief fund generously at this crisis time," he added.

Malik, who belongs to Muzzafarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh, said that everyone should stay at home and follow the advisory issued by the Government of India and health experts.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected 1,071 people so far. (ANI)

