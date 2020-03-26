Delhi Police suspends constable for allegedly vandalising shops amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): A Delhi Police constable, who was posted at Ranjit Nagar Police Station, has been suspended for allegedly vandalising vegetable shops while enforcing the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

According to officials, constable Rajbir was suspended. "Police personnel have been sensitised in this regard," Delhi Police said.

Earlier today, Delhi Police also issued directions to all Deputy Commissioners of Police in the national capital asking them to ensure hassle-free movement of personnel and vehicles of e-retailers delivering essential services and goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

This comes as the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 649 in the country (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

