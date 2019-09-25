Delhi Police suspends three cops over attack on ANI scribe

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended three police officers as the action taken by them after a woman journalist was attacked and robbed in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park was not found to be "upto the mark".

An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were suspended, police said.

Joymala Bagchi, a journalist with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and arms after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight. The assailants dragged her out of a moving auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee the spot.

As she was bleeding profusely, the Delhi Police took her to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The police had, on Monday, formed a special team to nab the bike-borne snatchers involved in attacking the woman and an FIR has also been registered in the matter. (ANI)

