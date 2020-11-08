Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi Police take custody of Noida prisoner in inter-state fraud case

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2020 21:30 IST


New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Sunday took custody of a person lodged in Noida jail for his alleged involvement in an inter-state fraud case of over Rs 7 crore.

Manoj Kumar was lodged in Kasna Jail, Noida, and sent to the custody of the EOW for two days.
According to the EOW of Delhi Police, the accused and his associates have duped more than 30 traders of over Rs 7 crore.
Further investigation to find out the role of other conspirators is on. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl