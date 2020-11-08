Delhi Police take custody of Noida prisoner in inter-state fraud case

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Sunday took custody of a person lodged in Noida jail for his alleged involvement in an inter-state fraud case of over Rs 7 crore.



Manoj Kumar was lodged in Kasna Jail, Noida, and sent to the custody of the EOW for two days.

According to the EOW of Delhi Police, the accused and his associates have duped more than 30 traders of over Rs 7 crore.

Further investigation to find out the role of other conspirators is on. (ANI)

