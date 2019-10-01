Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi police take special measures to curb incidents of street crimes during festive season

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 04:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Delhi police have taken several security measures to curb incidents of street crimes in the city on the occasions of Ramlila and Durga Puja.
The measures include intensifying patrolling on the routes leading to temples/Ramleelas in order to prevent potential anti-social elements from indulging in any undesirable activity, the police said in a statement.
In addition, around 4500 police personnel bolstered with 907 patrol motorcycles have been deployed to enhance police visibility during late evening hours. Likewise, 317 pickets have been strategically set up to check the movements of criminals.
Other measures include enhancing police visibility by mobilising optimal staff, identifying stretches which require rearrangement of deployment, setting up integrated checking pickets by local police, traffic and PCR.
Special security arrangements at venues of Ramlila and Durga Puja have been made in consultation with the organisers. Door frame metal detectors and handheld metal detectors have been installed at strategic points to frisk the visitors, the police said.
Machaans have been set up at vantage points with the deployment of Commandos.
Ramleela/Durga Puja pandals are under CCTV watch, which is being monitored round the clock. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:44 IST

4 members of 'Nandu' gang caught by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Four members of the 'Nandu' gang were caught after an exchange of fire between police and gang members in Chhawla, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:38 IST

Youth should be motivated to serve the society: Andhra Guv

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): While hailing the state branch of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has asserted that youth should be motivated to serve the society.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:38 IST

Delhi: One dead, one injured after fire breaks out in factory

New Delhi [India], Oct 01 (ANI): At least one worker was killed and another was left injured after a fire broke out in a factory following an explosion in a wielding tank in Mandoli Industrial Area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:30 IST

Delhi govt taking all steps to prepare for onset of 'parali',...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met OP Aggarwal, CEO of World Resources Institute (WRI), to discuss ways to implement staggering office hours to combat heavy traffic congestion and air pollution in the national capital during the crop burning and winte

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:15 IST

Six people injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Mendhar

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): At least six people were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:35 IST

Singhvi suggests Modi to send all-party delegation led by...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government to send an all-party delegation led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to attend the opening of Kartarpur Corridor that is scheduled to be held on Novembe

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:35 IST

Khattar govt delivered 96 per cent of promises: Report

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana has delivered 96 per cent of the promises made in its election manifesto during 2014 Assembly elections, a think-tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) claimed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:59 IST

Chinmayanand discharged from hospital; sent to Shahjahanpur jail

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand has been sent to Shahjahanpur jail after being discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:56 IST

Most of the govt guest houses in Kashmir converted into prisons,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently visited the region after being allowed by the Supreme Court, has alleged that government guest houses there were converted into prisons and political leaders are being held

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:24 IST

UP: 6 resident doctors of KGMU suspended for assault, vandalism

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Monday suspended six resident doctors who allegedly engaged in a scuffle at the university premises, informed Chief Medical Superintendent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:24 IST

J-K: Suspect wearing Army uniform snatches cellphone, security...

Ramban [Jammu Kashmir], Oct 1 (ANI): Security Forces on Monday launched an intensive search and combing operation following snatching of a cellphone from a local elderly lady allegedly by a youth wearing Army uniform.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:17 IST

Ahmedabad: CRPF warrior dogs perform stunts at 27th anniversary...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): On the 27th anniversary celebrations of anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF, warrior dogs of the forces showcased a special performance in Ahmedabad.

Read More
iocl