Delhi police take special measures to curb incidents of street crimes during festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Delhi police have taken several security measures to curb incidents of street crimes in the city on the occasions of Ramlila and Durga Puja.

The measures include intensifying patrolling on the routes leading to temples/Ramleelas in order to prevent potential anti-social elements from indulging in any undesirable activity, the police said in a statement.

In addition, around 4500 police personnel bolstered with 907 patrol motorcycles have been deployed to enhance police visibility during late evening hours. Likewise, 317 pickets have been strategically set up to check the movements of criminals.

Other measures include enhancing police visibility by mobilising optimal staff, identifying stretches which require rearrangement of deployment, setting up integrated checking pickets by local police, traffic and PCR.

Special security arrangements at venues of Ramlila and Durga Puja have been made in consultation with the organisers. Door frame metal detectors and handheld metal detectors have been installed at strategic points to frisk the visitors, the police said.

Machaans have been set up at vantage points with the deployment of Commandos.

Ramleela/Durga Puja pandals are under CCTV watch, which is being monitored round the clock. (ANI)

