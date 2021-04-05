Delhi Police take strict action against violators of COVID protocols

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the South-East District Delhi Police is taking strict action against the violators of COVID protocols in the interest of the public.

On Saturday, a special drive was initiated by Delhi Police which resulted in the registration of 10 FIRs under relevant sections and 330 challans for not wearing a mask, violating social distancing rule and spitting on the common passageway.

Various restaurants, bars, banquet halls, guest houses and markets were under strict vigilance to curb the effect of this pandemic. Delhi Police issued challans to various night clubs and restaurants for violating COVID norms and serving Hookahs.

The prosecution drive was followed by masks and sanitiser distribution drive by the police officials to boost up the morale of the public to fight against COVID-19.

As many as 4,033 new Covid-12 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike in the national capital since December 4 last year.



According to the latest figures released by the health department of Delhi, 21 people died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The city's positivity rate stands at 4.64 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent. Total samples tested were 86,899 in the last 24 hours.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,76,414 and a total of 11,081 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.

There are 13,982 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. This is the highest number of active cases in Delhi since December 15 last year.

As many 6,51,351 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far with 2,677 recoveries recorded in the last 24-hours. (ANI)

