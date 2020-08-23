Delhi Police takes into custody man from arrested ISIS operative's native village in UP

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Delhi Police took a person into custody at Utraula's Badhya Bhaisahi, the native village of ISIS operative Abu Yusuf, a day after the latter was arrested in Delhi.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Police reached Balrampur on Saturday with Yusuf, who was arrested from Ridge Road area in central Delhi by the Special Cell of Delhi Police following a brief exchange of fire on Friday night.

Pramod Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said that the terrorist was planning to plant IEDs at a place with heavy footfall.

He said the Special Cell had been tracking the contacts of the IS operative from the past one year.

"He (Abu Yusuf) was in direct touch of ISIS commanders. Initially, he was handled by Yusuf Alhindi who was killed in Syria. Later, Abu Huzafa, a Pakistani was handling him and he promised to call him to Pakistan. Huzafa was later killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. His next handler commanded him to operate as a lone wolf operative from India only," said the DCP.

Two "pressure cooker" improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from him and were neutralised by NSG bomb squad, Kushwaha said.

He said the terrorist confessed to the police that he tested the explosive device at his village a few months ago. (ANI)

