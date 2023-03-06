Delhi Police to check triple riding, helmetless driving, drunken driving during Holi

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): During the Holi season, the police will set up pickets to check the use of black films, triple riding, underage driving and driving without a helmet, said Delhi police on Monday.

"Mobile pickets will also do random checking for liquor and police will take strict action against drunken driving. To check the use of black films, triple riding, underage driving, and driving without a helmet pickets will be there," said SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic.



Yadav added, "On the day of the Holi festival, adequate deployment of the police force will be done as per requirements. As Holi gives a message of the triumph of good over evil we want all Delhi residents to be safe, and clean during Holi."

The PCR and traffic police will conduct an integrated check, besides running a campaign against drunken driving.

