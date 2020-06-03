Delhi Police to file charge sheets in murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma today

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch will file charge sheets on Wednesday in the murder cases of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma and Rajdhani School violence during North-East Delhi violence in February this year.

According to sources, the Delhi Police will file the charge sheets in Karkardooma court today.

Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area in February.

Clashes had broken out in the North-East area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which claimed 53 lives.

Earlier yesterday, Police had submitted a charge sheet in a Karkardooma court in connection with the northeast Delhi violence saying that no CCTV footage was recovered from cameras installed near the residence of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain allegedly in a deliberate attempt to hide his activities prior and during the violence.

The police, in the charge sheet, said that few facts that emerged during the investigation point to a vast conspiracy hatched by the main accused Tahir Hussain.

Police said that Hussain got his pistol released from Khajuri Khas police station just before the riots started and couldn't give any satisfactory reason for doing so.

He had also purchased 100 cartridges on his license but only 64 live cartridges and 22 shells were recovered from his possession, and during interrogation, he was unable to give a satisfactory answer for the remaining 14 live cartridges and the used cartridges.

Police said that they recovered several empty crates, which hold glass bottles and several crates containing glass stuffed with pieces of clothes and were used as Molotov cocktails. Police also recovered large amounts of bricks and stones and three catapults from his house, the charge sheet said.

In the Jafrabad Riot case also the Police department filed a charge sheet on June 2. The list of arrested accused persons, in this case, includes the names of Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita.

Both Natasha and Devangana belong to "Pinjratod Group" and were actively involved in hatching the conspiracy to cause riots near Jafrabad Metro Station, Delhi, according to a note by the police department. (ANI)

