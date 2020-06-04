Delhi Police to file two charge-sheets in northeast Delhi violence today

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday will file two charge-sheets related to northeast Delhi violence in the Karkardooma Court.

According to the Delhi Police, four bodies were recovered on February 27 from Johripur Nala during the violence after which cases were registered.

"The investigation found that during riots, a 'WhatsApp' group was created in the intervening night of February 25 and February 26, 2020, which had 125 members. Two active members of this 'Whatsapp' group were located and joined in the investigation," as per the details of the charge-sheet.

"During the investigation, their mobile phones were scanned and the specific 'WhatsApp' group created on February 25 was also identified. It was also revealed that while some members of these groups were only sending and receiving chats, few others were involved in active rioting," it added.

According to the charge-sheet, nine accused were arrested in a murder case of a person, Hashim Ali, while 11 accused were nabbed in another murder case of Amir Ali. Both deceased were brothers and were murdered on February 26.

In another charge-sheet including the case of Rahul Solanki of Mahalaxmi Enclave was shot dead in riots and Dilbar Negi whose body was found in the charred condition.

Delhi Police said that the available CCTV footage was collected, as most of the CCTV cameras in the close proximity had been destroyed by miscreants.

"The CDRs of witnesses and suspects were analyzed and on the basis of eye-witnesses accounts and technical evidence, 12 accused persons were arrested in the present case. The accused persons had applied for their bails several times which were opposed on the merits, hence dismissed by the Ld. Court. All the accused persons are presently languishing in the judicial custody," read the charge-sheet. (ANI)

