Delhi Police to hold talks with protestors at Shaheen Bagh for clearing road blockade

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Delhi Police will hold a meeting with the protesters sitting on dharna at Shaheen Bagh area in its bid to persuade them to clear the road-blockade, according to government sources.

Sources told that Delhi Police is prioritising on holding talks with the protesters for their peaceful dispersal before exhausting other measures at their disposal.

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch was closed on December 15 last year due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter keeping in mind the larger public interest and deal with the issue by maintaining law and order while hearing a petition seeking to withdraw the closure of the stretch.

The Kalindi Kunj stretch, a crucial route that connects Delhi with Faridabad and Noida has been closed since December 15 last year due to demonstrations against CAA and NRC. Several commuters using this road have been forced to use alternative routes such as Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram.

On the other hand, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Nazma Akhtar has met senior Delhi police officers regarding registration of FIR against police. Nazma had said that Delhi Police entered the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Meanwhile, in JNU violence case, out of 43 suspects, 34 people who were members of a WhatsApp group will be sent notices by Delhi Police. A total of eight suspects have been examined, including 3, who were named by the Police.

Yesterday, Delhi Police Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik met Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital. (ANI)

