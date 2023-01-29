Delhi Police unearths "sinister design" to incite sentiments against India's integrity, nabs two in graffiti on walls case

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Delhi Police has unearthed a "sinister design" by a banned outfit on the behest of which pro-Khalistan-related graffiti appeared on public walls in parts of the national capital ahead of the Republic Day, which aimed at inciting sentiments against the integrity of India.

The police said that the police are establishing the profile of the member of the organisation who was in touch with one of the captured persons.

This comes after the police apprehended two individuals in connection with the graffiti incident in Delhi. The suspects were identified as Vikram Singh hailing from Delhi and Balram Singh, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

"One Vikramjit who worked as a hotel driver was in touch with US-based SFJ member Gagandeep who instructed him to paint this graffiti. Vikramjit along with his accomplice did the job for Rs 2,000 each," HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Special Cell told ANI.

"We are establishing the profile of US-based SFJ's Gagandeep. He will be named in the case here. Motorbike, paint used and other pieces of evidence were confiscated. Police have obtained remand," he added.

The pro-Khalistani graffiti was found sprayed at various locations in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and adjoining parts of Western Delhi.

According to the police official, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun from SFJ (Sikh For Justice) claimed that SFJ Cadres sprayed this graffiti.

"He further claimed that Khalistani supporters have reached Delhi and that they will target Delhi & will raise the Khalistani flag in Delhi on Republic Day. The graffiti at different places mentioned the following words/slogans in English & Gurmukhi: Khalistan Zindabad, and other anti-national slogans cropped up on the walls," he said.



"A few days after Republic Day 23, a team of Special Cell unearthed the sinister design of banned Pro-Khalistani unlawful association SFJ to incite sentiments against sovereignty and integrity of India by arresting two of the perpetrators," Dhaliwal added.

The official further revealed that the arrested persons were tasked to paint graffiti of pro-Khalistani slogans in the western part of Delhi in lieu of Rs 2 lakh and further lucrative offers in future.

"Accused persons clandestinely sprayed these Pro- Khalistani graffiti during the intervening night of 18th & 19th Jan 23 and recorded videos of the same. These videos were sent to senior cadres of Sikh For Justice based abroad. Proscribed terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun then broadcasted it through Youtube claiming responsibility for Graffiti and threatening attack on Republic Day i.e. January 26, 2023, in Delhi. Multiple cases were registered in various Police stations of Delhi," he said.

The police launched a multi-pronged operation in view of the Republic Day celebrations and deployed several teams of Special Cell in suspected areas of the city. Hundreds of hours of CCTV footage were analyzed.

"On January 29, suspects were zeroed in. A team was deployed, and both the accused persons were arrested in a swift operation," the police said.

The police recovered motorcycle, six spray-paint bottles, two phones etc from the spot.

Dhaliwal said that the preliminary interrogation has revealed that both the accused Vikram Singh and Balram Singh are employed as drivers in a prominent Hotel in Aerocity, Delhi.

"Further nodes of this network are being identified," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

