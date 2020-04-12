Delhi police use drone to monitor Keshopur Sabzi Mandi for overcrowding

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Delhi police on Sunday used a drone to monitor activities at at Keshopur Sabzi Mandi here and see if people are violating the social distancing norms amidst the lockdown.

The security personnel have also recorded a video of the vegetable market via a camera mounted on the drone to spot the defaulters. Also, a couple of more prevention measures were taken by the cops to halt the spread of deadly virus.

The Delhi Police today only allowed traders to sell their produce from 5 am to 12 pm at the vegetable market.

Commercials vehicle from today will not be allowed to be parked at the premises of the vegetable market after a validated period. (ANI)

