New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): With the lockdown enforced to combat COVID-19, drones are being used for surveillance by Delhi Police in the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur here.
Earlier in the morning, people formed a long queue outside the Ghazipur market and were seen wearing face masks.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and then for another two weeks from May 4 with some relaxations. (ANI)
Delhi Police use drones for surveillance in Ghazipur market
ANI | Updated: May 04, 2020 11:23 IST
