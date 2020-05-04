Delhi Police use drones for surveillance in Ghazipur market

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): With the lockdown enforced to combat COVID-19, drones are being used for surveillance by Delhi Police in the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur here.

Earlier in the morning, people formed a long queue outside the Ghazipur market and were seen wearing face masks.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and then for another two weeks from May 4 with some relaxations. (ANI)

