Delhi Police uses film poster for warning fake news peddlers

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): In a bid to attract attention and spread its message across to a large section of the society, Delhi Police on Friday put out a poster of an upcoming film on microblogging site Twitter to issue a warning to fake news peddlers.

Sharing the picture, DCP South Delhi, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet: "Hello, fake news peddlers! You have heard it all that we are keenly watching you. We shall not allow your intent to spread #hate in society. Our squad is vigilant and watching you. Note - Film banner used for social awareness only!"



The banner used in the tweet was of an upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'.

Earlier today, a Delhi Court sent Salman, held in connection with the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, to four days police custody.

On Thursday, Delhi Police had apprehended Salman in connection with the murder of Sharma. Sources claimed that Salman has confessed that he stabbed the IB staffer.

AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is in police custody till today, has been named in the FIR lodged over the killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

At least, 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital last month. (ANI)

