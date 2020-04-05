Delhi Police want 8 Malaysian Jamaatis to be quarantined

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday requested the concerned authorities to place eight Tablighi Jamaat members from Malaysia under quarantine, who were intercepted by the Delhi's IGI Immigration Department when they tried to board Malindo Air relief flight for Malaysia.

"Police have requested the District Magistrate to place the 8 Tablighi Jamaat members from Malaysia under quarantine, who were intercepted by Delhi's IGI Immigration Department today when they tried to board Malindo Air relief flight for Malaysia," said a Delhi Police Crime Branch official.

Earlier in the day, immigration sources said that 8 Tablighi Jamaat members from Malaysia were intercepted by Delhi's IGI Immigration Department on April 5 when they tried to board Malindo Air relief flight for Malaysia.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country witnessed a sudden surge in the last week as hundreds tested positive after attending the religious gathering held by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month. People from across the country and the world had attended the event.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government, in a joint operation with the police, evacuated over 2,300 people from the Markaz and sanitised the area. Evacuees were sent to hospitals or put under quarantine at different facilities.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had served a notice to the Jamaat chief asking several questions regarding the congregation held at Nizamuddin after an FIR was registered in the matter under the Epidemic Disease Act.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

