Delhi: Policemen save woman's life amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Two policemen in New Delhi's Zakir Nagar area Monday saved a woman's life, whose baby had died inside her womb.

Nirmala, a resident of Bhatt Colony, Badarpur was seven months pregnant and had been experiencing extreme pain for the last few days, said R P Meena, IPS, Deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) South East District, in a statement.

She got an ultrasound done at Badarpur following which the doctor informed her that the baby had died inside the womb and advised her to get an operation at once.

"When she was unable to find a clinic she remembered a doctor named Nahida Fatima whose clinic is located in Zakir Nagar, that she had visited two years ago," said Meena.

Yesterday, Nirmala along with her husband Naresh went to Zakir Nagar to see Dr Fatima at about 12 pm but she fell unconscious in Gali No 13 of the area.

ASI Subhash and Ct Raman of PS Jamia noticed the couple. Following which they contacted Dr Fatima who agreed to open her clinic. The patient was rushed to the clinic by police staff in their private vehicle, Meena added.

Dr Fatima found that the life of patient was in danger.

She called Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) NFC Jagdish Yadav and provided information about the situation, who then gave the consent to proceed.

Dr Fatima performed an urgent operation and saved Nirmala's life.

"The patient was in a cricitical condition when she was brought here. Jamia Police did a wonderful job," said Dr Fatima.

Nirmala is now fine and has been discharged from the clinic.

"Our baby died three days ago. This was our first baby. We had visited Dr Fatima around two years ago for some treatment. Yesterday, while my wife was in a critical condition, she suggested that we should visit Dr Fatima's clinic. She saved my wife's life and I would like to thank the policemen for helping us in a such a critical condition," said Naresh, Nirmala's husband. (ANI)

