Delhi poll results: AAP workers begin celebrations in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Amritsar are celebrating as trends indicate a lead for the party. Party workers are hopeful of AAP's victory and forming the government.

AAP lead on 57 seats, as per the early trends by the official website of the Election Commission on Tuesday. The BJP, on the other hand, is leading on 13 seats, according to the EC website. The Congress is yet to open its account.

The trends are available for all 70 seats as of 11.58 am.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

AAP, BJP, Congress, JDU are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make re-entry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)

