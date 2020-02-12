Delhi poll results are validation of work done by AAP in last 5 years: Atishi

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who won from Kalkaji constituency on Wednesday said that the electoral victory of her party is a validation of the work that has been done by AAP in the last five years.

"It is definitely a validation of the work that has been done by AAP in the last five years, be it education, health care, water or electricity," said Atishi while speaking to ANI.

On being asked about the things citizens should look forward to in the coming five years Atishi said, "They should look up to many things be it in terms of improvement in public transport, reducing pollution, 24/7 water supply...all of these things will now be provided."

As per Election Commission's final figures, Atishi bagged 55,897 votes whereas Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dharambir Singh secured 44,504 from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

Yesterday, the ruling AAP scored a landslide victory in Delhi assembly elections for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to a single digit and Congress which could not win a single seat.

AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five seats short of its 2015 tally when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election. (ANI)

