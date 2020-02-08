Delhi polls: Manmohan Singh casts vote

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, and his wife Gursharan Singh cast vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from this Assembly constituency.

He is pitched against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal.

The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)

