Delhi polls: Senior citizens, specially-abled people urge youngsters to exercise their right to vote

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Kalitara Mandal, who is the oldest voter of Delhi at the age of 110, besides other elderly people and specially-abled persons, on Saturday exercised their right to vote and urged others, especially the youth, to cast vote.

The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am.

Ikrar Mohammad, a specially-abled person, cast vote at a polling booth on Aurangzeb Lane.

"I urge my brothers and sisters to vote in large numbers and respect democracy. This is our right," he said.

Another specially-abled person, named Rajesh, said, "I have come here with my wife to vote. I hope others will also exercise their right to vote."

A senior citizen, who came on a wheelchair to cast vote at a polling booth in Jhandewalan area, said, "I am not able to walk but I will still vote. People's problems will only be solved if they will come out and vote."

Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.

As many as 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100.

Meanwhile, a 108-years-old lady, resident of Gorakhbad, braved the chilly winter morning to cast her vote in the Badarpur constituency. Ram Murti, 93, came alone to vote at a polling booth in Laxmi Nagar.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)

