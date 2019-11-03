Delhi pollution: Flight operations affected due to low visibility

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Due to low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected as of Sunday afternoon.

In an official statement, authorities have said that all CAT-II compliant pilots are able to operate however the flight operations at Delhi airport is affected owing to low visibility in the area.

Airport authorities have advised the passengers to contact their concerned airlines for updated flight information.

"Update issued at 1130 hours: Due to low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. All CAT-II compliant pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted", Delhi Airport's official twitter handle tweeted.

This comes amidst worsening air quality in the national capital region.

Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Notably, for the first time in this season, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked as high as 625 at 10 in the morning despite light drizzles in the early hours.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category.

In Dhirpur, the AQI was 509, while in Delhi University area it was 591. In Delhi's famous Chandni Chowk area, the AQI was recorded at 432 while in Lodhi road it was 537. (ANI)

