Delhi: Portals of Birla Mandir closed due to solar eclipse

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The portals of Birla Mandir here have been closed due to solar eclipse on Thursday.

The doors were closed after an 'aarti' was performed on Wednesday evening, 12 hours before the eclipse.

The solar eclipse will begin at 8:17 am and will go on till 10:57 am. The devotees can offer prayers after 12 pm today when an aarti will be performed in the temple.

Similarly, the doors of temples in Varanasi have been closed for 12 hours. The portals of temples were closed yesterday at 8:20 pm after a puja ceremony was performed.

During the course of the solar eclipse, no one is allowed to enter the temples and offer their prayers. (ANI)