Delhi Power Minister Atishi reviews Summer Action Plan with DISCOMs

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Newly appointed Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Tuesday reviewed the city government's Summer Action Plan ahead of the upcoming summer season.

A high stake meeting was held with the senior officials of the Power department and 3 DISCOMs (Distribution Companies) for an "uninterrupted" power supply during the peak season.



"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it is the Delhi government's priority to ensure uninterrupted round-the-clock power supply during the peak summer season to the people of Delhi. The Delhi government is fully prepared to ensure that people get electricity without power cuts, even during the peak summer season," Atishi said.

She further said that like every year, the government will follow the 'Zero Power Cut Policy' this year too.



During the meeting, the officials informed the Power Minister that the peak power demand in Delhi last summer was 7695 MW, and the Power department was able to meet this peak demand without any power cuts.

Peak power demand may reach 8100 MW this year, but the department said that they are well prepared to meet the increasing power demand in the coming summer.

"Delhi government has instilled confidence among the people of Delhi that they can get an uninterrupted 24*7 power supply. In the future, the government's priority is to preserve this trust of people in the government by continuing the uninterrupted power supply," Atishi said.

Following the review, Power Minister Atishi instructed the officials to tie up additional power with the power companies and ensure the maintenance and upgradation of power substations and power lines. This will help the government deal better during the peak load season and address the needs of people better.

Responding to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena releasing a note proposing changes in the power subsidy policy in the national capital, Atishi on Monday stated that the subsidy will not be curtailed and will continue as it is for all the people in the city. (ANI)

